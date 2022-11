Not Available

Ghostcircle visits Scotlands Secret Nuclear Bunker kept secret for over 40 years. The bunker is in isolated and sealed environment. The DVD starts with a tour of the bunker. A Physical Mediumship Circle is held with Patrick McNamara. Lots of physical phenomena, spirit shadows were seen inside, people touched, & rapping is heard although we were all locked in the bunker. Its a very spooky place.