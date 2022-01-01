Ghosted Version of Fiorucci. 20 Years Later

Not Available

On October 4, 2019, Leckey created a "ghosted" version of Fiorucci Made Me Hardcore to mark its 20th anniversary “I always think of Fiorucci as a ghost film,” he says. “I was thinking the other day about how Fiorucci was made in the same year as Blair Witch Project, with the same technology. I started it in 1997, because it was only then that you could get desktop computers that were strong enough to run video editing software. That work is about memory and also what happens when these experiences have been recorded and then they’re played back.”