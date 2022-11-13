Ghosts and Gravel Roads

Not Available

[16:00 | Super 16mm – HD | Colour | Stereo | 2008] An inventory of lost memories and places, the sun-bleached landscape of Saskatchewan serves as a metaphor for displacement, a framing of emptiness and absence. Traveling to forgotten towns and channeled through old family photographs the camera catalogs the haunting remnants of the past, frail monuments and communities laid bare, broken under economic collapse. Under the weight of the prairie skies a visceral, personal encounter is revealed in the solace of open space.