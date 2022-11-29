Ghosts of Chillingham Castle

Not Available

Chillingham Castle is a dark foreboding and frightening place with twisting stairways, dark corridors and creepy dank dungeons. Its inner courtyard is one of the most atmospheric backdrops in England. It started life as a 12th Century tower house and by 1246 the Grey family were in occupation guarding the border between Scotland and England. 750 years later they are still in occupation. Henry III, Edward I and James I all stayed here. By 1344 Chillingham became the crenelated castle that you see today. Its ghost stories are not new and go back many years. A booklet was written in 1925 by Leonora Tankerville telling of her experiences when she came to live in one of the most haunted castles in Britain. Join Richard Felix and Chillingham’s resident Ghost Hunter Bob Buxton as they take you on a haunted tour of Chillingham Castle.