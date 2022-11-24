Ghosts Of Christmas: A Gay XXX Parody

Not Available

Jordan Levine finally realizes the changes he needs to make with a little help from all his Ghosts of Christmas. He warmly embraces Colby Keller the moment he walks in the front door, and the two men waste no time undressing in the foyer. Things heat up once they move to the bedroom and Colby’s cock moves into Jordan’s mouth. Jordan takes Colby over the bed, fucking him from behind before Colby hops on top of that dick. Jordan works Colby’s hole with a passion he’s never felt before.