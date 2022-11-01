Ghosts of East Anglia

Not Available

Everybody loves a ghost story and East Anglia is rich in tales of the supernatural. In centuries past, East Anglia was cut off from the rest of England and with its wild coastline and lovely countryside this landscape has inspired tales of mystery and the macabre. There are hundreds of ghost stories about East Anglia, told by one generation to the next but perhaps becoming a little embroidered along the way. But in the twentieth century ghosts became the subject of film and television. People's experiences of the supernatural were recorded and television crews actively investigated hauntings. We have searched the vaults of the East Anglian Film Archive to bring you some of the most chilling ghost stories of our region. To the best of our knowledge all of the stories you are about to see... are true. Including: a haunted police station in Suffolk, the ghost of Peterhouse College, Cambridge, Old Shuck of Norfolk, Borley Rectory and the disturbed burial mound in Northamptonshire