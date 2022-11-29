Ghosts of Our Fallen

Not Available

…an attempt to come to terms with immediate personal loss, and the losses my community has experienced over the past couple years. Also, it is part of continuing research to find trap doors and escape hatches that will lead us to new realities. The underlying tone is set by readings of The Uninhabitable Earth by David Wallace-Wells and Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler; both works intimately concerned with how our human endgame is playing out. My kinfolk, the cicadas, also had much to contribute. I filmed this piece using the latest build of my video feedback diorama, a portable apparatus that uses several cameras and screens to establish visual feedback loops. I also used the Signal Culture app Re:Trace to achieve the raster manipulation of video captured from the diorama.