Ghosts of the Abyss

Academy Award® winning director and master storyteller James Cameron journeys back to the site of his greatest inspiration, the legendary wreck of the Titanic. With a team of the world's foremost historic and marine experts and friend Bill Paxton, he embarks on an unscripted adventure back to the final grave where nearly 1,500 souls lost their lives almost a century ago.
|Bill Paxton
|Himself
|John Broadwater
|Himself
|James Cameron
|Himself
|Mike Cameron
|Himself
|Ken Marschall
|Himself / J. Bruce Ismay
|Don Lynch
|Himself / Thomas Andrews
