Ghosts of Viggo

A documentary in which after being released from prison, former criminal Viggo wonders why he developed from a sensitive little boy into a merciless criminal. He decides to give up his criminal existence for good and dives into his past to avoid making the very same mistakes a second time. Viggo realizes that the damage he suffered because of his family might jeopardize his new life. His quest, in which he drags his two sister, leads to painful confrontations with their past and also with one another. The secrets of their incestuous family and manipulative father are unraveled little by little.