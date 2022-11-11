Not Available

Rashid loves dancers called Mahboubeh, but Jawad, known as the Giants, is barring their relationship. Rashid, when damaged by the giant, tells the ruler of Roohollah to find a necklace with a giant. Rouhollah confronts Hussein and hires him for his purpose. Ghul Hussein is severely distressed and Hussein extends his hand to Ismail GavKosh. Ishmael does not accept, and it is said to lie to him that Mahboubeh is the daughter of Rashid, and the giant has forced him to work in the cafe contrary to his will. Mahboubeh also wants to help Ishmael, and Ishmael finds out with his giants. Ismail gradually finds out that the relationship between Mahboubeh and Rashid is not a relationship between father and son. Eventually, Ismail kills the giant in a clash and takes Mahbube home.