Not Available

Welcome to Baldwin High. It's clean, drug-free, and has the highest MAP scores in the state. You might think it's the perfect high school. But before you go joining the pep squad, there's just one thing you should know. It's haunted as hell! And when two students, Ben (Gregory Shultz) and Linus (Chris Porcelli), sneak into the school to uncover its gruesome past, they find themselves under the tutelage of a ghost principal whose macabre taste for discipline will have them preying for detention. Ben and Linus may survive their senior year, if only they can survive a night in GHOUL SCHOOL.