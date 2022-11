Not Available

Fathia is in love with Fathi but does not exchange her noble feelings, but loves her colleague Majida. Despite this, he marries Fathia after the death of her father in order to obtain On the great inheritance inherited by Fathia from her late father, Fathi gets rid of his wife Fathia and kills her after achieving his goal of controlling her money, and moves his steps towards his former girlfriend Magda.