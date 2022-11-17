Ghulam- The Revolt

Not Available

Ajith is Red (it stands for Revolution, Education, Development), an orphan who has since grown up to be the local don in Madurai. Naturally he possesses a heart of gold and when not bashing up bad guys, he spends his time forcing schools to accept students without donations and taking care of orphans. Cheeni(Salim Ghouse) is his biggest enemy. Red falls for Gayatri(Priya Gill), the daughter of his friend and confidante Narayanan(Manivannan) and helps her without her knowledge. She too likes him but wants him to give up his life of violence. Meanwhile a reporter(Rajesh) for Ananda Vikatan begins to serialise Red's story under the name Aadi and it becomes quite the rage among readers