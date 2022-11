Not Available

Near India and Pakistan's border-town of Fatehpur, lives Ranjit Singh Choudhary who has been labeled as a rebel by his schoolmaster and his dad, Makhan's employer, Bade Thakur, as he could not stand the injustice that was meted to farmers like his dad, and his ancestors who had become economic slaves to the upper-caste Thakurs, who loaned them some money, ...