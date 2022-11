Not Available

Based on Khaled Hosseini's novel 'The Kite Runner' the story is about two childhood friends- one friend's search for his friend's son, taken captive by terrorists.It's a story of redemption-of a coward emerging as a hero but the backdrop is different from the original novel-it's set on a fictitious place called Ishanpur and the dialect used by the characters is called Ishania-since it's a fictitious language so there will be subtitles for the entire length of the film.