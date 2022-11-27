Not Available

Ghya-chang-fou literally means 'suddenly beheading' in Bengali. it features thirteen unnamed people gathering in a mansion filled with archaic objects to celebrate what appears to be a communist revolution. Nothing seems real, roads open up to improbable places, places lead to impossible elevators, elevators lift people to unconvincing roads. Bacchanalian spirit steadily overtakes the initial deadpan seriousness. The encore of celebration sounds delusionary as the drunken conversation about communism, about its methods and means, about it intricate turns through history degenerates to bourgeois nonsense and decadence leading to absurd rifts, comic conflicts, unleashed orgies and debauchery.