Watch the history of the GI Joe Action figure unfold in this two hour documentary, with the story told by the original Hasbro creative team. Memorable Hasbro television commercials spanning four decades take you back through the 60's, 70's, 80’s and 90's as GI Joe was brought into our living rooms. Also included is the original marketing film used to present the concept of GI Joe to the 1964 International Toy Fair.