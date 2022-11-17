Για Σένα Την Αγάπη Μου

Not Available

Maroula comes from Syros, established in Athens, to work as a servant in a wealthy home, but the hostess takes her off. So he is forced to seek refuge in the house of three poor musicians whom he met on board: Flax, Tramp and Maneta. She thinks to return to her island, but they persuade her to stay with them and become a singer. Maroula falls in love with Lino, but at the same time her heart is beating for Mars (the son of the family who drove her, whom he has met by chance on the street). A little exaggeration makes her feel that Linus does not love her as much as he wants, so he recruits to Mars, but his mother does everything to separate them. Eventually he does. Linos comforts Maroula and even follows her in Syros, while Aris, who then decides to marry her, loses the ship.