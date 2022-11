Not Available

The maverick Italian composer Giacinto Scelsi, whose adventures in harmonic minimalism marked much of his work, wrote the three orchestral works -- "Hymnos," "Hurqualia" and "Konx-Om-Pax" -- presented here. Each piece is interspersed with excerpts from a fourth Scelsi composition, "Canti Del Capricorno." Though he had little formal training, Scelsi is now regarded as one of the most creative composers of the 20th century.