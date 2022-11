Not Available

Wonderful interpretation of this opera. We saw this opera in L.A. and thoroughly appreciated Woody Allen's "twists" on this opera at the beginning and end. Contrary to the Amazon notice, this Blu-Ray plays on our player just fine. The music is wonderful, and the camera allows you to see every nuanced expression. My wife ordered this performance, so I may not be listed a "verified purchase", but we have it in our home and think it's great. Domingo remains magnificent.