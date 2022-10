Not Available

Mill Creek Entertainment introduces the Giant 600 Cartoon Collection for one incredible low price. All your favorite characters are there including Popeye, Woody Woodpecker, Casper the Friendly Ghost, Betty Boop, Felix the Cat, Little Lulu, Clutch Cargo, The Three Stooges and many, many more! You'll discover gems from the early days of animation and charming fables galore. It's all here in this 600 cartoon cavalcade, digitally re-mastered onto 12 DVDs.