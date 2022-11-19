Not Available

Dr. Akom and Dr. Roger are planning a family vacation at the beach, but their trip turns to tragedy when three people from their family turn up missing. After the bodies are discovered, the Doctors examine the remains of their family members and determine a giant crocodile had ripped through their bodies. They set out to destroy the crocodile at all costs, Dr. Akom hires an expert to kill the beast but it is too large to be hunted and trapped. Soon the giant, ravenous crocodile devours dozens of the local people and after a long search they find the monstrous crocodile, and do everything to blow it to bits.