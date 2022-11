Not Available

This little-known German film retells the true story of the British ocean liner that met a tragic fate. Ernst Fritz Fürbringer plays the president of the White Star Line, who unwisely pressed the Titanic's captain (Otto Wernicke) to make the swiftest possible crossing to New York. Interestingly, director Herbert Selpin was arrested by the Gestapo during this film's production, and German censors banned the film for its scenes of panic and terror.