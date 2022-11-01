1969

Gidget Grows Up

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 29th, 1969

Studio

Screen Gems

After spending the last two years in Europe as an exchange student, Gidget returns home to California only to discover that things have changed. The letters she had been writing to her beloved "moondoggie" to try to make him jealous have had the wrong effect. Disillusioned with love, and after hearing a speech on television, she decides to make a real difference in the world by going to New York to become a youth worker at the United Nations. While there she has a proposal of marriage from an extremely wealthy Arabian Sheik, but instead she falls for a handsome but older Australian diplomat.

Cast

Karen ValentineGidget Lawrence
Edward MulhareAlex MacLaughlin
Paul PetersenJeff 'Moondoggie' Griffen
Warner AndersonAmbassador Post
Robert CummingsRussell Lawrence
Nina FochBibi Crosby

