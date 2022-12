Not Available

Distinguished Latvian conductor and violinist Gidon Kremer plays live in Salzburg, Austria, with the Kremerata Baltica, a chamber orchestra he founded whose members hail from Latvia and other Baltic states. Filmed in 2002, this concert features performances of Franz Schubert's String Quartet in C Major, Alfred Schnittke's Still Musick for Violin and Violoncello, Miklós Rózsa's Tema con Variazioni and other selections.