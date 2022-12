Not Available

A series of three concerts performed by violinist Gidon Kremer and the Kremerata Baltica ensemble in Salzburg during "Mozart Week" at the Mozarteum on 31 January and 2 February 2002. On the program: Mozart's "Sinfonia concertante" and "Serenata notturna"; Arvo Pärt's "Mozart-adagio"; Alfred Schnittke's "Moz-Art à la Haydn"; and Teddy Bor's "McMozart's Eine kleine bricht Moonlicht Nicht Musik".