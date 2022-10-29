Not Available

The story is about a company president Zenzo Shinozaki who is successful in his business but has no friends or family to speak of. He ends up hiring hostess turned thief Saori Yamane to drive him to Tokyo to visit his daughter that he has not seen in 30 years. While both have their own reasons to isolate themselves from the rest of the world, they find a connection which helps bring them in touch with each other and themselves.