Gift from the Heart

Brothers Tom and Niek are running the family's costume rental store. Former soap star Tom doesn't take his job and his relationships very seriously. Niek on the other hand, is a workaholic, which recently led to a separation from his wife Karin. When the brothers are preparing for the busy holiday season, attractive Julia walks through the door with an offer they can't refuse: participating in a bold ad campaign that will rock Dutch holiday traditions to their core. Soon enough, Tom and Niek find themselves in a whirlwind of family issues, national cultural matters and love, after which neither of them will ever be the same.
View Full Cast >