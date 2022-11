Not Available

Pelle (Karl-Arne Holmsten) and Siska (Irma Christenson) Hedberg are both journalists on the same newspaper. Pelle is an editor and Siska writes a relationship advice column. They're also newlyweds. And they love each other and are very happy together. But Siska often works late. Which leaves Pelle home alone. And after a while he starts to feel neglected. So he writes a letter about his problem to Siska’s relationship column. And HILARITY ensues in this ZANY ROM-COM!