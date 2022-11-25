Not Available

"Marriage" - Paul Rosenkrans is a Captain of the Swedish Navy and has been married to his Signe for six years. They are still as in love as if they were newly engaged. But when Paul's leave is over for this time, Signe meets an old good friend, the plucky suffragette Annie Behrman, chairman of "Women's Political Freedom Party". Annie has written a book about the woman's slavery in marriage and begins to process Signe with her ideas that soon makes Signe see her marriage in a whole new light.