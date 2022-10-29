Not Available

What kind of story would a Korean-style AMERICAN PSYCHO be like? Inspired by this film, filmmaker Juhn Jaihong introduces GIFTED. If AMERICAN PSYCHO (2000) unravels around a rich man addicted to the rush of murdering a person, GIFTED is told through a young man who lost his job. Minsoo unsuccessfully searches for a new job after he is laid off. He keeps this a secret from his fiancé who has plans to take over a café with Minsoo’s money. But when she eventually finds out, she wastes no time showing she has no tolerance for a boyfriend with no job and no money. Pushed to the wall, his girlfriend’s younger brother tips him on how to get his hands on easy money, and Minsoo, who has a way with opening car doors, starts stealing cars. During a substitute driver job, he discovers he has a talent for murder after killing someone in a fit of anger. Minsoo gradually becomes addicted to the pleasure of murder and crime.