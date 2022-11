Not Available

Pearl Jam have released their highly anticipated and long awaited new album Gigaton. Their 11th album and first in nearly 7 years is already receiving mass critical acclaim as their greatest and most adventturous work to date. This immersive visual album pairs the band's inspired visuals with footage, produced by the award-winning Evolve Studios, to create an unparalleled 360 experience that enhances Gigaton's massive scope.