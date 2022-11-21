Giggle and Hoot Present the Night Watch

Not Available

Jimmy Giggle and Hoot the owl live in a wonky, recycled house in the Land of Giggle and Hoot. Join them on the Night Watch as they sing songs, read a story with special guest Damien Leith and share some very giggle-icious night-time shows. GIGGLE AND HOOT PRESENT: Timmy Time - Sweet Dreams Timmy Grandpa in My Pocket - Sweet Dreams for Cousin Alvin Yo Gabba Gabba! - Sleep Angelina Ballerina - Angelina’s Sleepover The WotWots - Blinky Winky - Owl Fifi and the Flowertots - Bumble’s Afraid of the Dark Hoot’s Lullaby