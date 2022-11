Not Available

It's down-home fun on the farm with this collection of four children's stories about farm animals and their friends. In "Giggle, Giggle, Quack," Farmer Brown goes away, leaving his brother in charge, but sneaky Duck has a plan; lady birds compete to lay the most eggs in "The Most Wonderful Egg in the World"; in "Wings: A Tale of Two Chickens," Winnie is in peril of being eaten by a fox; and "The Foolish Frog" is a hoppin' fun sing-a-long!