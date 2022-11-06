Gigi, God's Little Princess: Dreaming of a Pink Christmas

Not Available

Sheila Walsh reminds little girls that Jesus is the true treasure of Christmas. Gigi starts off the season with a huge wishlist of things pink and pretty, but soon realizes she hasn’t been thinking about giving gifts to other people she loves. Suddenly the whole season turns into a race to give and receive things—and that just doesn’t seem right. Thankfully Gigi’s mom and dad were kids once too, and can help their little girl remember how to keep her heart aimed at the real star of Christmas—while still enjoying all the celebrations. “I am bringing you good news. It will be a joy to all the people. Today your Savior was born in David’s town. He is Christ, the Lord.” Luke 2:10-11 (ICB)