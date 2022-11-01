Gigi, God's Little Princess: Gigi's Ginormous Sneeze

Not Available

Sheila Walsh's irrepressible, freckle-faced Gigi is back in all her fully-animated majesty! This DVD has 2 more Gigi episodes: "The Ginormous Sneeze" and "A Trip to the Zoo." In "The Ginormous Sneeze," Gigi learns that being sick is no fun at all. Based on Philippians 4:6-7, she learns that even though she feels like there's nothing anybody can do to help her feel better, she should never forget to pray! And in "A Trip to the Zoo," Gigi knows how good it feels to be loved by God--when the Heavenly King is your father, you're loved "royally"! But while on this trip to the zoo, she sees how important it is to remember that all children are just as special to God as she is.