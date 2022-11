Not Available

It's Gigi's birthday! As a princess, she knows exactly what she wants! But will her Mom and Dad pick up on her not-so-subtle hints about her desire to get the famed "Princess Pinky Star Castle"? Will this birthday be the one where she finally becomes a princess by owning her own castle? Join Gigi as she learns she really is a princess. But not because of the castle that she wants but because she is the daughter of the King!