Not Available

Gigi, a sexy blond, walks around an attraction park. As she is there to have fun, she lets Bruno pick on her. He is so captivated by her beauty that he takes her around the park and explores with her all kinds of attraction. Suddenly Bruno loses Gigi and looks fo her desperately of the crowd. Meanwhile, an exhibitionist, perverse and persistent follows Gigi. She rides away and hides in a striptease cabaret.