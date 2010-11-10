2010

Gigola

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2010

Studio

Marie-Amélie Productions

George, a charismatic and adventurous young woman, born from an old, catholic family, falls in love, in her teens, with a female teacher named Sybil. Devastated by her lover's eventual suicide, some years later, George embarks on an exciting and reckless journey to the depths of Pigalle's nightlife, circa 1960. After an encounter with a very wealthy, still attractive, but older woman, Odete, who offers her money and gifts in return for sexual favours, George becomes Gigola, a kind of gigolo for women only.

Cast

Marie KremerCora
Eduardo NoriegaTony
Thierry LhermitteMr Henry
Rossy de PalmaDominique
Ana PadrãoCybil / Alice
Marisa BerensonSolange

