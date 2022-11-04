Not Available

Gigolettes of Paris

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Silent screen favorite Madge Bellamy starred in this low-budget melodrama written and directed by character actor Alphonse Martell. In love with a rich customer, Count Albert Valraine (Theodore Von Eltz), salesgirl Suzanne Ricord accepts his engagement ring, but when she fails to understand "the rules of the game," as he puts it, the caddish Valraine demands that she return the bauble.

    Cast

    		Gilbert RolandAntoine 'Tony' Ferrand
    		Natalie MoorheadDiane Valraine
    		Theodore von EltzAlbert Valraine
    		Molly O'DayPaulette
    		Henry KolkerPolice Interrogator

    View Full Cast >

    Images