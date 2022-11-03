Gila-gila Pengantin

Not Available

This movie tells the story of Aliah, who wants to get married, just like any other girl, but the problem is she has a phobia of the wedding ceremony itself due to a past incident. At the same time, there is another guy who is also facing the same problem. They meet in the cyber world and chat everyday to keep in touch. The problem is that the both of them already have their own partners and when their respective wedding ceremonies loom, the phobia starts to worry them. The cyber buddies will have to choose whether to continue with their weddings with their respective partners, or to stick to each other.