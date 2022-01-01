Gilas Pilipinas Vs. Argentina Fiba World Cup

Not Available

The Philippines men’s basketball team played hard against Argentina in FIBA World Cup group play last Monday, September 1, 2014 but ultimately fell short. Gilas lost 85-81. The key moment came with less than a minute left Gilas had the ball and was down just 2 points, and head coach Vincent Reyes had called timeout. But the drawn up play seemed to break down. Jayson William went up for a 3-pointer which appeared to be partially blocked. He came back down with the ball and was called for a travel. Gilas was forced to foul and the game was over after Argentina made two free throws. Coach Chot Reyes said that the loss was painful. “It’s painful because the players worked so hard. I thought that we’re happy that we’re fighting, that we’re competing against top 3 team in the world,” said Reyes after the match But the team is showing great