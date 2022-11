Not Available

Blending an international cast of Broadway singers, comedians and artists from D'Oyly Carte, this collection of Gilbert & Sullivan operettas is the most comprehensive ever put on video. Vincent Price stars in "Ruddigore," the story of a lord who finds a simple yet ingenious solution to counteract a witch's curse that forces him to commit a crime each day. To see more Gilbert & Sullivan works, please rent the other videos in the series.