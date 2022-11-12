Not Available

This film is about a person who is unique to the present. The representative of the ancient people found an amazing balance between the life of his ancestors and modern life. He remains active and "alive” in difficult conditions. He doesn’t complain about fate, he just works very hard. He has no equals in fishing skills. He is experiencing some kind of absolutely unity with nature, he doesn’t fight with it. His family consists of three dogs and two cats and there’s no one closer.