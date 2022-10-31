Gimme Kudos

Not Available

Old-fashioned, middle-aged Yang Hongqi claims that on a rainy night he saved a university coed from the threat of sexual violence on the outer limits of Nanjing city. He soon begs Gu Guoge, a superstar reporter at Nanjing Newspaper, for public kudos in the press. At first Gu ignores the absurd request, but pushed by Yang's desperate and tenacious attitude Gu begins to look at verifying the case. Finally he finds the victim, Ouyang Hua but no witness. Later, it is revealed why Yang strives so desperately to publicize his heroics: extolled as a model of a national laborer, his father has lived with many medals and commendations on the wall of his hometown and wants to hang Yang's commendation on the wall before his death.