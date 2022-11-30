Gin Lee First Of All Live 2018

Not Available

In June 2018, Hong Kong singer-songwriter Gin Lee held her solo concert First Of All at the Hong Kong Coliseum for the first time. She kicked off the concert with Guang Huan and Sui Feng Er Lai, Sui Feng Er Qu. Gin performed all her hit numbers, spanning from her debut track "Dive" to the recent hit "Faith." She also reinterpreted ‎Shirley Yamaguchi's Qiu Yi Nong, which she sang on The Voice of China three years ago. Justin Lo appeared as the guest singer and the two sang Kong and Jacky Cheung's classic "Love is Eternal" together. Gin's friend AGA also made a guest appearance to sing their famous duet Yi Jia Yi.