Host Gina D and her puppet pals invite preschoolers to join the fun-filled Kids Club in this collection of the series that aims to entertain little ones while teaching positive values. "Gina D's Kids Club" incorporates a spirited mix of live-action characters, puppets, animation and songs. The episodes "Smile-Ability," "Good News" and "Join the Club" are included, plus the award-winning safety segment "Mr. Bicycle Man."