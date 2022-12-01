GINA ET CLEOPATRE

Not Available

While in a small Parisian theater, Hans-Peter Hansel (aka HPH), a former glory of the subsidized theater, prepares the sulphurous staging of "Antoine et Cléopâtre", Gina Monte-Fiori, the queen of the boulevard of the Parisian theater , has always dreamed of playing in a Shakespeare tragedy. But, disappointment, although she spoke of this wish to the press, no proposal followed. Yet someone heard his wish. It is about Gino di Lucca, American producer, former lover of Gina. She wants to play in Shakespeare! He has the money! He wants to see her again! He wants to resuscitate his youth! He is going to do it ! He contacted HPH and offered to produce it in the largest theater in Paris. Only condition: that Gina Monte-Fiori plays the role of Cleopatra.