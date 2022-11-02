Ginger Ale Afternoon

Not Available

Jesse is nine months pregnant and lives with her underemployed husband Hank in a dilapidated mobile home in a rusty trailer park. During an afternoon of talk, Jesse discovers that Hank has been spending time with Bonnie, their young, bovine neighbour. Jesse is hurt and furious, and Hank is defensive, claiming that the baby has pushed him out. While Hank is elsewhere, the other woman pays a surprise visit to Jesse. Healing begins, and when Jesse's labour starts, it's Bonnie who comes to the rescue.