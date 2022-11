Not Available

Mrs Chakravarty is woken early one morning by an urgent phone call from her sister Susheela. There's something wrong with her wayward niece Preeti and Susheela is demanding that she get to the root of it. Things don't quite go to plan when Preeti arrives for lunch with her ginger gora 'friend' Celeste. This ginger catalyst ultimately leads Preeti and Mrs Chakravarty to bridge a generation gap with a new and deeper understanding of each other.